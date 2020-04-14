Winmill & CO. Inc. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 88,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

