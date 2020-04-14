Winmill & CO. Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE:HII traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.59. The company had a trading volume of 214,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.