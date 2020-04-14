Winmill & CO. Inc. Raises Holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Dividend And Income Fund comprises about 5.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned 10.74% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 567,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 153,710 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dividend And Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. 57,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend And Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend And Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.