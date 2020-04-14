Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,550 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,917,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,752,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

