Winmill & CO. Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 119,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NMI from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $11.99. 961,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.00. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.