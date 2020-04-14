Winmill & CO. Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,254. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

