Winmill & CO. Inc. Increases Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 652.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned 0.09% of Essent Group worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Essent Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $68,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.56. 1,326,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,751. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

