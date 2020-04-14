Winmill & CO. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 181,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,299. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

