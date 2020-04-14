Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $5.35 on Monday, reaching $172.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.78. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

