Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys 727 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,488.72.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,210.41. 1,928,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,214.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,313.62. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.