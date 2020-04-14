Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys 6,900 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 4,721,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.