Windsor Group LTD Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

