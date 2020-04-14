Windsor Group LTD Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 157.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. 25,044,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,972,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

