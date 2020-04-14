Windsor Group LTD Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,290,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,277. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

