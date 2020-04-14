Windsor Group LTD Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,602,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,740. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.