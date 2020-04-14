Windsor Group LTD Purchases 877 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.