Windsor Group LTD Purchases 15,626 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 279.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $43.22. 566,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

