Windsor Group LTD Purchases 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truefg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $167.65. 1,360,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,548. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

