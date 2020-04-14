Windsor Group LTD Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $299.62. 3,115,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.08 and its 200 day moving average is $299.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.67.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

