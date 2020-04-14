Windsor Group LTD Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.91. 13,779,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,116,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

