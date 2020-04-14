Windsor Group LTD Buys 507 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,254. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

