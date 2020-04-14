Windsor Group LTD Acquires 290 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.65. 372,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,645. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

