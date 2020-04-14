Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $188.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers Watson is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Acquisitions have helped the company to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Increasing organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Solid balance sheet and steady cash flow ensure effective capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed its industry in past year. However, higher expenses tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increasing long-term debt and lower interest rate pose financial risks for company. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility remains a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLTW. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an average rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.62.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $189.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

