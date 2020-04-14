Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at $14,854,767.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

