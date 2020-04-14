Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $34.12, 242,812 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,909,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 174.96, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

