Weybosset Research & Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $4.57 on Monday, reaching $98.19. 26,832,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

