Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $5.26 on Monday, reaching $273.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,629,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.70 and its 200 day moving average is $272.71. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

