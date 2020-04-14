Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,087 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 98,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Westrock by 7.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

WRK stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.