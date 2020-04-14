Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

WBK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

