Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57, 873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.75) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

