Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.07. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 92,399 shares traded.

WMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 883.05 and a quick ratio of 883.05.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $75,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 841,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 180,165 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

