Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 343,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,976,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

