Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

