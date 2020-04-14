Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,162,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

