Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $31.43. 35,958,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,709,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

