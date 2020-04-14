Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GDS (GDS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2020 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2020 – GDS had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – GDS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – GDS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/24/2020 – GDS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

2/27/2020 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – GDS is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. 1,995,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,555. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.62 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of GDS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $8,018,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

