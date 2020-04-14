Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Danone (BN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danone (EPA: BN) recently:

4/8/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/2/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Danone was given a new €68.75 ($79.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Danone was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Danone was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Danone was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Danone was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Danone was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Danone was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €2.66 ($3.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €61.26 ($71.23). 2,456,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone SA has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.79.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

