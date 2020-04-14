Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 877,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,801. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $22,719,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

