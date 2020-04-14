Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,219 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $7,325,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.97. 3,696,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

