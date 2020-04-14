Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 88,617 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,617 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $71.55. 2,521,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares in the company, valued at $64,828,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $234,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,353.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,138. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.