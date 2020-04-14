Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 72,907 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,907 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.33% of Entergy worth $62,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Entergy by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.89. 1,732,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

