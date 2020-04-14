Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 46,233 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,233 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.22% of Signature Bank worth $52,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $5.06 on Monday, hitting $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,225. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

