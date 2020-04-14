Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,762 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,762 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.27% of AvalonBay Communities worth $55,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 748,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,436. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.21. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

