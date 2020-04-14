Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 19,575 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $37,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 613,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $11,734,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. 2,182,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.55%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

