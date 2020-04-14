Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 170,128 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.35% of Davita worth $33,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Davita by 61.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Davita by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

