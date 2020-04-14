Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 147,969 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,969 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $30,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AerCap by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,859. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.21.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

