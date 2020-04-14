Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,353 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Dollar General worth $39,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.16. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

