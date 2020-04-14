Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,954 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.52% of Aspen Technology worth $33,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $94,498,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 294,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.