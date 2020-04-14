Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,711 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.39% of Fair Isaac worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.00. 206,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $370.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

