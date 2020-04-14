Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,878 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,627,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $258.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.40 and its 200-day moving average is $274.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.